Nigeria must restructure to survive- Chief Tola Adeniyi Few weeks ago, we ran the first part of an interview with veteran journalist and administrator, Chief Adetola Adeniyi in which he noted that restructuring Nigeria was inevitable as it must be achieved either intellectually or by the use of force. In the first part of the interview conducted by BusinessHallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and […]

Breaking: EFCC invades Innoson’s Enugu residence, fire gunshots tens injured By Obinna Ezugwu Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has allegedly invaded the Enugu home of Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Vehicle Limited, shooting sporadically into the air and injuring tens of people in the process, the company said through its official facebook page. The action is a fallout of the […]

Igbo governors snub Ohanaeze peace rally in Lagos …Nwodo, PG harps on unity among Ndigbo in Lagos, says Biafra not achievable Obinna Ezugwu Five governors of the South East Geopolitical zone and those of Delta and Rivers states billed to attend a unity rally put together by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos chapter on Thursday at the National Stadium, Surulere, failed to turn up for the event. The governors: Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Willie […]

Bitcoin mania grip investors …new currency now N6.5m By Obinna Ezugwu At the front of Cassava cafe, a restaurant in Chicago, US, there is an unmistakable bold notification: “We now accept bitcoin.” It has been doing so since 2014. But who wouldn’t? Bitcoin is the fastest appreciating currency globally. And last week’s unveiling of bitcoin futures may prove to be the game changer […]

Why Buhari extended tenure of military chiefs- Dan-Ali By Obinna Ezugwu Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali has explained that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of serving military chiefs was informed by their efforts in curtailing Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s North East region. The President had, on Monday, approved tenure extension of the affected service chiefs, […]

Why Biafra is not achievable- Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze PG By Obinna Ezugwu President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo has emphasized that an independent state of Biafra being advocated by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) was not achievable because the 1999 constitution which he said, was an imposition of the Northern wing of the Nigerian military, did not provide for self […]

Stock prices soar, hit 3-year high FELIX OLOYEDE After going on the uptick for six straight days, the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) All Shares Index (ASI) reached a three year high as investors showed growing exuberance. Despite Friday’s 70 basis points bearish dip, the bourse recorded a 3.46 per cent appreciation week-on-week to close at 39,257.53 from the previous day’s 39,534.14. […]

Wike: the new strong man . Inside story of how Secondus won By OBINNA EZUGWU There are many definitions of politics. One of them is the skill of determining who gets what and when. Such skills abound in only few men with power who can influence elections and the distribution of resources. Such people are known as strongmen or power […]

2017: Investors look back in defiance By TESLIM SHITA-BEY The year 2017 was not supposed to be a happy one. Inflation was 18.72 per cent at the beginning of the year, unemployment had jumped a few hoops to settle at 25 per cent for those between the ages of 18 and 25, while lending rates had gotten stuck in a band […]

Profit taking drags equities market down The All Share Index (ASI) of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was down -1.00 per cent on back of profit taking by investors. The bourse closed at 38,534.64 basis points against Tuesday’s 38,924.63 and its year-to-date returns to stand at 43.39 per cent. The equities market hits the 39,000 mark last week and attained three […]

Lafarge names Alode new company secretary Lafarge Africa Plc has appointed Mrs Adewunmi Alode its new company secretary. In a release signed by the company’s group managing director, Michel Puchercos, which was sent to The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Lafarge Africa stated that her appointment takes effect from December 12, 2017. The new company secretary who had held several positions […]

OPEC production falls to six month low Oil market may not stabilize before end of 2018 despite Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production reaching six month low in November as U.S. production continues to increase than expected. The Wall Street Journal quoted the oil cartel to have said Wednesday in its monthly oil report that production declined by about 133,500 […]

Breaking: 20 vehicles burn as tanker explodes in Festac No fewer than 20 vehicles and four commercial motorcycles were on Wednesday afternoon burnt when a tanker laden with petrol fell and spilled its content on the Festac Link Bridge in AwuwoOdofin LGA of Lagos State. The fire started at noon and raged for about an hour Vehicles burn as tanker explodes in Festac area […]

Gunmen break into Magu, EFCC chair’s home, shoot police officer dead Some yet to be identified gunmen, Tuesday broke into to the Abuja home of the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu and shot dead a police sergeant attached him the Cable reports The tragic incident was said to have occurred around 10pm. The attackers reportedly stormed the house […]